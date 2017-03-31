Ashwaubenon and Denmark get wins in Florida

COCOA BEACH, Fla. – The Ashwaubenon softball team defeated Verona 12-7 in a nonconference game on Thursday.

Tatum Tackmier led the Jaguars (2-0) to victory with four hits and three runs scored.

Sydney Zabel picked up the win, throwing three innings in relief, allowing two runs and striking out four.

Alexa Blasczyk, Morgan Zirbel and Sylvia Vannieuewenhoven all had three hits, while Blasczyk added a double and a home run.

On Wednesday, The Jaguars opened their season with a 12-2 win over Bay Side.

Blasczyk earned the victory, throwing four innings and striking out six, while allowing just one hit.

Vannieuewenhoven went 3-for-4 with three RBI and three runs scored, while Zirbel went 2-for-3 with two doubles and four RBI.

Denmark Softball

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Denmark softball team tallied 39 runs in two wins in a Florida road trip this week.

The Vikings defeated Celebration 21-0 in five innings on Tuesday. Breanna Collins had three hits and a home run, while Abby Metz also had three hits.

Taylor Ullman, Grace Nys and Kaitlyn Petitjean combined for a one-hitter with 11 strikeouts.

Denmark defeated Lake Highland Prep on Wednesday 18-2 in six innings. Ullman tallied three RBI on four hits, while Jayden Laurent had three hits with two RBI.