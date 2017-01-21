Ashwaubenon girls basketball turns over South

Ashwaubenon didn’t shoot particularly well against Sheboygan South on Friday night. But when a team rebounds and ball-hawks as well as the Jaguars did, it doesn’t matter.

Ashwaubenon improved to 10-3, 7-2 in the Fox River Classic Conference, with a 68-29 victory.

The Jaguars shot just 39 percent, but grabbed 22 offensive rebounds and forced the Redwings (1-12, 0-9) into 39 turnovers. Those two stats turned into 68 shot attempts, compared to 29 for the Redwings.

In the victory, Maddie Koch scored 16 points, Megan Servais had 15 points and 11 rebounds (10 offensive) and Autumn Schlader added 12 points, five rebounds, six assists and five steals in the all-around effort.

Ashwaubenon…40 28 – 68

Sheb. South…16 13 – 29

ASHWAUBENON – Koch 16, Servais 15, Schlader 12, Wright 6, Rolling 5, VanLaanen 4, Evrad 4, Lewaren 2, Steinhoff 2, Whiters 2. 3-pt: Wright 1, Rolling 1, VanLaanen 1. FT: 11-23. F: 12.

SHEBOYGAN SOUTH – Pfile 6, Barrington 5, Marver 5, Weimann 4, Valdez 3, Bridges 2, Banie 2, Lopeztegui 2. 3-pt: Marver 1. FT: 1-2. F: 18. Fouled out: Barrington.

Sheboygan North 64, Pulaski 58

PULASKI – The Red Raiders could not overcome a halftime deficit in the home FRCC loss.

Emily Higgins led Pulaski (6-7, 4-5) in scoring with 20 points. Madi Winter tallied 11, while Katie Brockman and Hayley Splan both scored nine.

Mariah Platz recorded 20 points to lead Sheboygan North (11-4, 7-4).

Sheboygan North…39 25 – 64

Pulaski…34 24 – 58

SHEBOYGAN NORTH – Platz 20, Dallmann 17, Schmidt 14, Scharinger 7, Gierach 6. 3-pt: Platz 1, Schmidt 1, Scharinger 1. FT: 7-10. F: 12.

PULASKI – Higgins 20, Winter 11, Brockman 9, Splan 9, Majewski 6, Ripley 2, Steinbrecher 1. 3-pt: Higgins 3, Winter 1, Brockman 1, Splan 3, Majewski 1. FT: 7-10. F: 15.

De Pere 68, Manitowoc 28

MANITOWOC – Lizzie Miller scored 22 points as the Redbirds jumped out to a big halftime lead and cruised to the FRCC win.

Annie Schneider added 14 points for De Pere (13-2, 10-1), which led 40-13 at the break.

Manitowoc fell to 4-10, 2-8.

De Pere…40 28 – 68

Manitowoc…13 15 – 28

DE PERE – E. Miller 2, Schneider 14, Boyd 7, DeCleene 2, L. Miller 22, Cerrato 5, Strope-RObinson 2, Hohol 2, Simeons 2, K. Miller 4, Nies 6. 3-pt: Schneider 2, Boyd 1, L. Miller 2. FT: 9-12. F: 15.

MANITOWOC – Kliment 8, Parrish 8, Zimmer 5, Hager 2, Bartow 5. 3-pt: Kliment 2, Zimmer 1, Bartow 1. FT: 4-7. F: 16. Fouled out: Parrish, Hager.

Seymour 77,

G.B. West 26

GREEN BAY – The Thunder led by 40 points at halftime.

Hailey Oskey scored 16 points to lead Seymour (11-4, 6-1 Bay), while Brook Veldt had 12 points and Raven Vandenlangenberg and Jenna Krause added 10 points apiece.

Antonia King scored nine points for West (2-11, 1-6).

Seymour…49 28 – 77

G.B. West…9 17 – 26

SEYMOUR – Oskey 16, Bluma 1, Seitz 8, Vandenlangenberg 10, Moehring 9, Krause 10, Veldt 12, Heinke 4, Weyer 3, Johnson 4. 3-pt: Oskey 2, Moehring 2, Krause 1, Veldt 4, Weyer 1. FT: 7-9. F: 6.

GREEN BAY WEST – Koeller 4, King 9, VerHaagh 6, Stascak 3, Allen 2, Cornelius 2. 3-pt: Koeller 1, King 1, VerHaagh 2, Stascak 1. FT: 5-6. F: 11.

West De Pere 43,

New London 26

DE PERE – The Phantoms remained undefeated after the Bay Conference win.

Liz Edinger scored 12 points for West De Pere (13-0, 7-0) to bring her to 994 in her career.

The Phantoms also got 15 points from Hannah Stefaniak.

Leah Porath scored a game-high 17 for the Bulldogs (7-7, 4-3), 15 coming in the second half.

New London…7 19 – 26

West De Pere…19 24 – 43

NEW LONDON – Christian 2, Halvorsen 2, Rohan 2, Winkler 3, Porath 17. 3-pt: Winkler 1. FT: 5-5. F: 15.

WEST DE PERE – Carriveau 5, Evans 9, Edinger 12, McNabb 2, Stefaniak 15. 3-pt: Evans 1, Stefaniak 1. FT: 13-17. F: 9.

Oconto Falls 35, Clintonville 31 (OT)

OCONTO FALLS – The Panthers needed an extra-period to take the North Eastern Conference matchup.

Sadie Pankratz scored a game-high 11 points for Oconoto Falls (3-11, 2-7).

The Truckers (0-13, 0-10) were led by 10 points from Elly Arndt.

Clintonville…7 18 6 – 31

Oconto Falls…9 16 10 – 35

CLINTONVILLE – Weatherwax 9, Arndt 10, Morse 8, Lordt 4. 3-pt: Weatherwax 1, Arndt 3, Morse 1. FT: 4-16. F: 26.

OCONTO FALLS – Keuken 4, Kratz 8, Donart 2, Pankratz 11, Allen 2, Krueger 8. 3-pt: none. FT: 15-33. F: 16.

Bonduel 62, Wey.-Fremont 35

WEYAUWEGA – A big second-half helped the Bears in the Central Wisconsin-8 matchup.

Emily Sorenson scored 14 points for Bonduel (11-3, 5-2) and Kailee Pedersen chipped in 12.

The Bears got 10 more points from both Danee Collier and Brynn Reinke.

Kiley Akey scored a game-high 16 for the Indians (2-11, 2-4).

Bonduel…30 32 – 62

Weyauwega-Fremont…22 13 – 35

BONDUEL – Collier 10, Sorenson 14, Reinke 10, Wudtke 4, Petcka 2, Pedersen 12, Guenther 2, Carpenter 7, LaBerge 1. 3-pt: Reinke 2, Pedersen 1. FT: 11-21. F: 17.

WEYAUWEGA-FREMONT – Folk 7, Wilson 2, Akey 16, Krause 8, Beck 2. 3-pt: Folk 1, Akey 2. FT: 10-19. F: 15. Fouled out: Krause

Tri-County 58, Menominee Ind. 38

PLAINFIELD – The Eagles dropped the Central Wisconsin-10 contest.

Celine Martin scored nine points to lead Menominee (5-8, 3-5). Tri-County (13-0, 10-0) got 24 points from Amber Baehman.

Menominee Ind.…14 24 – 38

Tri-County…28 30 – 58

MENOMINEE INDIAN – Martin 9, Chevalier 6, Webster 6, Lyons 5, Munson 5, Corn 3, Waupoose 2, Synos 2. 3-pt: Webster 2, Lyons 1. FT: 7-12. F: 13.

TRI-COUNTY – Baehman 24, Rodriguez 2, Boyd 8, Hopkins 13, Kramer 3, Eisner 6. 3-pt: Hopkins 1. FT: 9-14. F: 12.