Ashwaubenon girls hold off Notre Dame

GREEN BAY – Autumn Schlader hit three 3-pointers and scored 21 points, as the Ashwaubenon girls basketball team held off Notre Dame for a 53-50 victory on Friday.

Maddie Koch added 10 points for the Jaguars, who improved to 9-3 overall and 6-2 in the Fox River Classic Conference.

For Notre Dame (7-6, 4-5), Kaycee Gierczak had 14 points, Lizzie Opichka scored 12 and Maddie Reitz had 11.

Ashwaubenon…23 30 – 53

Notre Dame…21 29 – 50

ASHWAUBENON – Wright 5, Rolling 3, Servais 7, Koch 10, Whiters 7, Schlader 21. 3-pt: Wright 1, Rolling 1, Schroeder 3. FT: 14-19. F: 14.

NOTRE DAME – Lasowski 5, M. Reitz 11, Johnson 2, Gierczak 14, Opichka 12, Milton 4, H. Reitz 2. 3-pt: Lasowski 1. FT: 15-21. F: 19.

Bay Port 60,

G.B. Preble 33

GREEN BAY – Meg Knutson and Maddie Re combined for 40 points as the Pirates pulled away big in the second-half of the FRCC contest.

Knutson led all scorers with 25 points, while Re had 15 for Bay Port (11-3, 9-1).

Down 25-24 at halftime, Bay Port began the second-half with a 17-1 run and outscored the Hornets (3-10, 2-7) 36-8 in the half.

Alysse Kott recorded 13 points for Preble and Mariah Stahl tallied 10.

Bay Port…24 36 – 60

G.B. Preble…25 8 – 33

BAY PORT – Re 15, Krause 3, VanEgeren 2, N. Draghicchio 6, Abel 2, Arbour 1, Knutson 25, Draak 6 3-pt: N. Draghicchio 1, Knutson 2. FT: 11-18. F: 11.

G.B. PREBLE – Stahl 10, Beauchamp 1, Anderson 2, Luther 5, Brienen 2, Kott 13. 3-pt: Luther 1. FT: 8-10. F: 18.

G.B. Southwest 55, Manitowoc 49

MANITOWOC – Three players scored double-digit points, propelling the Trojans to the road win.

Kiara Thomas poured in 16 points for Southwest (6-6, 3-5), while Jaddan Simmons had 14 and Cailtyn Thiel scored 13.

Southwest was 23-of-32 from the free-throw line. Manitowoc fell to 4-9, 2-7.

G.B. Southwest…32 23 – 55

Manitowoc…27 22 – 49

G.B. SOUTHWEST – Simmons 14, Thiel 13, Thomas 16, Seals 5, Bocuhe 6, Moens 1. 3-pt: Simmons 1, Thiel 1, Thomas 1. FT: 23-32. F: 19.

MANITOWOC – Kliment 2, Parrish 18, Zimmer 6, Wrolson 5, Hecker 2, Bartow 6, Hager 10. 3-pt: Zimmer 2, Bartow 1. FT: 10-15. F: 26.

Southern Door 58, NEW Lutheran 38

BRUSSELS – Meghan LaCrosse scored 14 points and Megan Pavlik had 13 points as the Eagles picked up the Packerland win.

Southern Door (9-4, 7-1) led by 19 points at halftime.

Afton Wenger scored 11 points to pace Lutheran (6-7, 4-4).

NEW Lutheran…12 26 – 38

Southern Door…31 27 – 58

NEW LUTHERAN – Natzke 5, Meerstein 8, Wenger 11, Steffke 2, Nelson 6, Perino 6. 3-pt: Meerstein 1, Wenger 1. FT: 10-21. F: 14.

SOUTHERN DOOR – Guilette 7, Mallien 3, G. Atkins 7, LeGrave 4, Bertrand 7, Pavlik 13, Renard 3, LaCrosse 14. 3-pt: Mallien 1, Bertrand 1, Renard 1. FT: 7-13. F: 18.

Kewaunee 63, Gibraltar 42

GIBRALTAR – The Storm started strong to get the Packerland matchup.

Brooke Geier scored a game-high 30 points and knocked down two 3’s for Kewaunee (11-2, 8-0).

The Storm got 16 more points from Sara Dax as well.

The Vikings (7-5, 3-4) were led by Sheridan Ash’s 15 point-performance.

Kewaunee…42 21 – 63

Gibraltar…26 16 – 42

KEWAUNEE – Geier 30, Kudick 8, Olsen 7, Baumgartner 2, Dax 16. 3-pt: Guier 2. FT: 11-18. F: 10.

GIBRALTAR – Sitte 5, Whitney 2, Ri Heleen 6, Ash 15, Ra Heleen 4, Pluff 10. 3-pt: Pluff 2. FT: 1-6. F: 17.

Crivitz 60, Niagara 49

NIAGARA – Taylor Bemis totaled 22 points, including five 3-pointers in the Wolverines second-half comeback win.

Down 35-25 at halftime, Crivitz (9-3, 8-2) outscored the Badgers (7-5, 5-5) 35-14 after the break.

Talor Long added 11 points for Crivitz. Sarah Nawn led Niagara with 16 points and Jasmine Racine totaled 15.

Crivitz…25 35 – 60

Niagara…35 14 – 49

CRIVITZ – Oyer 2, C. Johnson 2, Bemis 22, Guns 8, E. Johnson 4, Gruszynski 11, Long 11. 3-pt: Bemis 5. FT: 17-18. F: 15.

NIAGARA – Racine 15, Wells 2, Nawn 16, Tushoski 1, West 4, Schwedersky 3, Gill 5, Hannah 3. 3-pt: Nawn 4, Gill 1. FT: 12-20. F: 19.

Gillett 46, Suring 37

GILLETT – Taylor Yonker scored 14 of her 17 points in the second half, leading the Tigers to a M&O win.

Gillett (7-6, 6-4) was down seven at halftime, before outscoring Suring (5-8, 3-6) 34-18 in the second-half.

Victoria Loeberger added 12 for the Tigers, while Willow Pecha had nine.

For the Eagles, Katie Stegeman totaled 15 points and Wylee VanBellinger chipped in seven.

Suring…19 18 – 37

Gillett…12 34 – 46

SURING – Stegeman 15, Seppel 5, Heimerl 5, VanBellinger 7, Reed 2, Sleeter 3. 3-pt: VanBellinger 1, Sleeter 1. FT: 7-19. F: 13.

GILLETT – Sorlie 6, Yonker 17, Balthazor 2, Pecha 9, Loeberger 12. 3-pt: Yonker 2. FT: 14-22. F: 17.

Lena 32, Coleman 25

COLEMAN – The Wildcats went on the road and picked up a M&O conference victory.

Ally Demmith led the way for Lena (6-8, 4-6) with 16 points.

The Cougars (4-8, 3-6) got 16 points from Mariana Meissner.

Lena…12 20 – 32

Coleman…14 11 – 25

LENA – A Peterson 9, Sylvester 1, Hodkiewicz 3, Portier 1, Demmith 16, B Peterson 2. 3-pt: none. FT: 16-35. F: 17. Fouled out: Sylvester.

COLEMAN – Mayer 5, Dufeck 1, Meissner 16, Styczynski 1, Manning 2. 3-pt: none. FT: 9-14. F: 27. Fouled out: Mayer, Dufeck, Yoap, Styczynski.

Wausaukee 47, Oneida Nation 42

WAUSAUKEE – The M&O game between the Rangers and Thunderhawks featured 49 fouls and 72 free throw attempts, and five girls fouled out.

Maddison Renikow had 13 points for Wausaukee (10-1, 8-1). Yelih Rodriguez scored 17 points for Oneida (1-12, 1-8).

Oneida Nation…16 26 – 42

Wausaukee…20 27 – 47

ONEIDA NATION – Barber 9, Rodriguez 17, Lee 6, Killspotted 4, Johnson 2, Hinse 4. 3-pt: Rodriguez 1. FT: 15-29. F: 28. Fouled out: Barber, Lee, Killspotted.

WAUSAUKEE – M. Schlies 6, Messar 9, K. Schlies 9, Manske 3, Ranallo 5, Renikow 13, Zlomaniec 2. FT: 25-43. Fouls: 21. Fouled out: Messar, K. Schlies.

Crandon 50, Menominee Ind. 36

CRANDON – Kendra Webster scored 15 points to lead the Eagles, who fell to 4-7 with the nonconference defeat.

Alexa Neilitz had 26 points for Crandon (9-5).

Menominee Ind.…21 15 – 36

Crandon…27 23 – 50

MENOMINEE INDIAN: Webster 15, Chevalier 4, Corn 2 , Waupoose 2, Wilber 2, Wayka 6, Munson 1. 3-pt: K. Webster 2. FT: 8-13. F: 23. Fouled out: A. Corn.

CRANDON: A. Neilitz 26, Renkas 9, Crawford 7, Littleton 3, Palabicki 2, Schallock 2, Gretzinger 1 3-pt: A. Neilitz 4, T. Renkas 2. FT: 16-32 F: 15.