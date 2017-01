DE PERE – Liam Golden and Jake Lavallie registered three points each in Ashwaubenon’s 6-1 Fox River Classic Conference boys hockey win Friday over Green Bay United.

Golden and Lavallie both scored two goals with an assists. Parker Dorn and Tomas Havlena each tallied a goal and assist for Ashwaubenon.

Alex Pankratz had the lone goal for GBU.

In net, Ashwaubenon goaltender JT O’Brien stopped 16 of 17 shots, while Jake Jankowski and Brett Dukowski combined for 50 saves for GBU.