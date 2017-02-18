Ashwaubenon swimmers earn major hardware at state

The Ashwaubenon boys swimming team used a total team effort at Friday’s WIAA Division 2 State Swimming and Diving Championships to take home a nice team trophy.

The Jaguars got 10 finishers on the medal stand, and took home second place as a team at the University of Wisconsin Natatorium, earning a silver trophy.

It’s the first team trophy by the program in 16 years. Ashwaubenon won the state title back in 2001, and had runner-up finishes in 1996 and 2000.

Ashwaubenon’s 200 medley relay consisting of junior Joe Stone and seniors Daniel Jablonski, Max White and Eric Van Dyck started the day strong by finishing in second place in a time of 1:36.79.

A Monona Grove squad took the title in a time of 1:33.82.

White also had a high finish in the 100 butterfly, medaling (the top six earn medals) by taking third in 51.33. Sean O’Connor of Grafton won in 50.41.

The 100 backstroke had two Jaguars finish on the medal stand, as White finished third in a time of 52.75, and Stone came in at fifth in 53.74.

Pulaski sophomore Ben Bouchard finished 11th in 55.85. Eric Storms of Monona Grove won the race in 50.99.

Ashwaubenon junior Mark Teske finished on the podium in the 200 freestyle, taking fifth in 1:47.49. Monona Grove junior Ben McDade won the race in 1:39.67.

Teske also took sixth place in the 500 freestyle in 4:55.61.

Jaguars freshman Joe Steffel was ninth in the event in 4:57.05. Monona Grove junior Ben McDade won the race in 4:28.83, a new state record and 16 seconds ahead of second place.

Ashwaubenon’s 200 free relay of Van Dyck, freshman Spencer Klika, Jablonski and Teske came in at fifth place, in 1:30.11. Monona Grove won the race in 1:25.91.

Ashwaubenon got two more medalists in the 100 breaststroke, as Jablonski took fifth in 59.62 and Van Dyck was sixth in 1:00.41.

Shawano senior Griffin Rades finished 13th in a time of 1:02.80. Ben Hayes of Brown Deer/USM won the race in 57.94.

Ashwaubenon still had to finish strong to hold on to second place, and the 400 free relay did just that in the final event. White, Stone, Klika and Teske took third place in 3:16.26.

Jablonski and Van Dyck each finished just off the podium stand in the 200 individual medley. Jablonski finished in seventh in 1:59.25, Van Dyck in eighth in 2:01.07.

Rades took 14th (2:03.50) and Bouchard was 15th (2:04.36). Hayes of Brown Deer/USM won it in 1:52.43.

Stone finished in 11th place in the 100 freestyle, in 49.68. Will Hobbs of Grafton won the race in 46.30.

Shawano’s 200 medley squad of Rades, senior Nathan Kane and juniors James Krueger and Jeffrey Green finished 14th in 1:45.65.

Team Scores: Monona Grove 381, Ashwaubenon 232, Grafton 208, Edgewood 174, Cedarburg 169, Nicolet 159, Baraboo 111.5, DeForest 101, McFarland 94, Plymouth 89.5, Lakeland 84, Fort Atkinson 68, Whitefish Bay 57, Shorewood 56, Brown Deer/Univ School of Milw. 40, Rhinelander 36, River Falls 33, Cudahy 29, Port Washington 29, Chilton Co-op 23, Whitnall 23, Shawano 21, Berlin/Green Lake 21, Martin Luther 20, Menomonie 14, Pulaski 14, Stoughton 10, Platteville/Lancaster 9, Elkhorn Area 9, Rice Lake 7, Wausau East 1