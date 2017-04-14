Ashwin Chona's no-hit streak ends at 3 in Calif., but teammate has thrown two in a row

One no-hitter streak at Sage Hill (Newport Coast, Calif.) has ended, while another is still going.

Sophomore Ashwin Chona’s attempt at a fourth consecutive no-hitter ended with two outs in the first inning Thursday. The sophomore allowed two hits overall — both to Eric Alexander — in a 10-0 victory against Brethern Christian that was shortened by the mercy rule. He had 10 strikeouts and no walks.

Meanwhile, senior teammate Brett Super has thrown back-to-back no-hitters, including a victory against Brethren Christian on Tuesday.

A fourth consecutive no-hitter would have tied the CIF state record.

“He was disappointed,” Sage Hill coach Dominic Campeau told The Los Angeles Times of Chona. “You can’t start a game thinking that if you don’t throw a no-hitter it’s a failure.

“He pitched really well. He had good stuff today. His fastball was explosive, especially at the end, the last couple of innings.”

According to the Orange County Register, Chona is 5-0 with a 0.52 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 39 innings. He has allowed only 11 hits in 112 batters faced.

Sage Hill is 17-1-2 overall.