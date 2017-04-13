Assistant football coach in Tenn. found dead amid investigation

A teacher and assistant football coach in Tennessee died hours after authorities had launched an investigation over an allegation of inappropriate communication with a student.

Caleb Moore, 30, an assistant football coach at Sevier County (Sevierville, Tenn.) was found dead Tuesday. Sevier County Schools confirmed to Knoxville’s WATE that they had begun an investigation into an allegation of inappropriate communication involving Moore on Tuesday afternoon.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to all of those who are grieving in our Sevier County community,” Debra Ann Cline, assistant superintendent for Sever County School System, told WATE.

Moore was an Army veteran and a Purple Heart recipient.