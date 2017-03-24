Assistant football coach in Texas resigns amid investigation of player injury

Waxahachie assistant football coach resigns after investigation stemming from player injury | @mattwixon https://t.co/B7v6m9WdeP pic.twitter.com/1KGUDculm5 — SportsDayHS (@SportsDayHS) March 24, 2017

An assistant football coach in Texas has submitted his resignation after an internal investigation related to the injury of a student.

Waxahachie (Texas) assistant head coach Evan Brady, the defensive coordinator for head coach and former NFL quarterback Jon Kitna, resigned Thursday.

The resignation is effective immediately, WISD director of public relations Jenny Bridges told the Dallas Morning News on Friday.

“The WISD takes the security of our students and their safety very, very seriously,” Bridges told the Morning News. “It’s our top priority, so any time there’s an incident involving the safety of a child, we investigate it thoroughly.”

According to Bridges, the incident occurred this week. Brady’s resignation was first reported by the Waxahachie Daily Light.

Waxahachie senior offensive lineman Jack York offered some insight in a Twitter direct message with the Morning News.

“So the coaches always just play and mess around and fight with us nothing serious,” York wrote. “He was doing it Wednesday and I guess someone kinda got hurt and the school administrators freaked out.” York added that he was very disappointed in Brady’s resignation. “He’s such a role model to this community and a father figure,” York wrote.

Kitna, whose 16-year career as an NFL quarterback included four seasons with the Cowboys, coached three seasons at his alma mater, Lincoln (Tacoma, Wash.), before taking over at Waxahachie in 2015. Brady, who coached with Kitna in Tacoma, was hired later that year. He coached Waxahachie’s linebackers last season.

According to the Daily Light, Brady was named the 2016 Waxahachie Indian Coach of the Year during the end-of-the-year banquet. He is also the third Waxahachie football coach to resign from the district since the end of the 2016 season.

Per his coaching profile on WaxahachieIndians.org, Brady spent 20 years in law enforcement before he moved into coaching in 2012. In college, he lettered four times as an outside linebacker at Eastern Washington University and was defensive captain his senior season.