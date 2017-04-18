Assistant volleyball coach in Fla. arrested on child sex charges

Taylor Middle-High School volleyball coach arrested in #Pierson for sex with minor, deputies saidhttps://t.co/7Nk6OaEANb pic.twitter.com/PIYrT8kxuj — Patricio G. Balona (@PBalonaNJ) April 18, 2017

An assistant volleyball coach in Florida is accused of performing a sex act on a student in a school gym bathroom.

Keyunta Murphy, a 23-year-old coach and campus adviser at T. Dewitt Taylor Middle-High School (Pierson, Fla.), was arrested at midnight early Tuesday morning at his home for the assault on a 14-year-old boy, according to the Daytona Beach News-Journal.

Murphy has resigned from his job, Volusia school district spokeswoman Nancy Wait told the News-Journal. Among the charges for Murphy are a lewd and lascivious battery sex act on a person 12 years of age but less than 16 years of age, use of a computer to seduce/solicit/lure child, and unlawful use of a two-way communication device.

Per the News-Journal, he posted $50,000 bail and was released Tuesday morning from the Volusia County Branch Jail.

Murphy and the boy had communicated about inappropriate topics that included the meeting in the bathroom using Instagram.

According to WKMG ClickOrlando, the boy said Murphy contacted him during class and told him to come to the office with him, according to deputies. The boy agreed, but instead of going to the office, the two went to a bathroom, where the boy claimed that Murphy performed a sex act on him, Volusia County sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Gant said.

The boy told authorities he and Murphy had previously conversed via Instagram, and Murphy had offered in a message to pay the victim “$200 to touch it,” per deputies.

Murphy was assistant girls volleyball coach from 2012 to 2014 and since May 2014 had also been a campus adviser. Murphy played baseball for Taylor before graduating in 2012.

According to what Gant told the News-Journal, the child’s mother contacted the student resource deputy at the school at 2 p.m. Monday. The mother told the deputy her son disclosed that he had been sexually abused by a school staff member at about noon that same day, Gant said.