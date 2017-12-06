Assumption (Louisville) named Super 25 volleyball champion

Assumption (Louisville), a perennial power and the 2017 Kentucky state champion, is ranked No. 1 in the final USA TODAY Sports/American Volleyball Coaches Association Super 25 volleyball rankings.

The top seven teams remained the same from a week ago, with Walton (Marietta, Ga.) coming in at No. 2, followed by Marist (Chicago), Hebron (Lewisville, Texas), and Ursuline Academy (Cincinnati).

Archbishop Mitty (San Jose, Calif.) jumped 10 spots to No. 8 after beating No. 9 Mater Dei in the state title.