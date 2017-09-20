Assumption (Louisville) regains top spot in Super 25 volleyball rankings

After briefly falling from the No. 1 spot in the USA TODAY Sports/American Volleyball Coaches Association Super 25, Assumption (Louisville) is back atop the rankings.

MORE: See the full Super 25 rankings

The Rockets defeated No. 6 Redondo Union (Calif.) to win the Durango Fall Classic in Las Vegas last weekend. Assumption has only suffered one loss, which came against No. 9 Walton (Marrietta, Ga.).

Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.), last week’s No. 1 team, has dropped a spot. Reagan (San Antonio), Dorman (S.C.) and Rouse (Leander, Texas), which is up eight spots, round out the top five.

Redondo Union is the poll’s biggest riser, jumping 10 spots to No. 6.

The rankings welcome six newcomers, led by No. 14 Mother McAuley (Chicago), last year’s Super 25 national champion.