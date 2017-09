Assumption (Louisville) has opened its 2017 campaign on a tear, solidifying its spot atop the USA TODAY Sports/American Volleyball Coaches Association Preseason Super 25.

The Rockets swept No. 17 Mercy (Louisville) Tuesday.

Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) moved from No. 4 to No. 2, followed by newcomer Marist (Chicago), Reagan (San Antonio), and Eagan (Minn.).

In all, 13 teams entered the poll that were not ranked in the preseason.