Assumption (Louisville) takes over No. 1 spot in Super 25 volleyball rankings

Assumption (Louisville) has taken over the top spot in the the latest USA TODAY Sports/American Volleyball Coaches Association Super 25 volleyball rankings.

The Rockets recently won the Kentucky state championship. Last week’s No. 1, Reagan (San Antonio), fell from the rankings after falling in the Texas state tournament.

Walton (Marrietta, Ga.) comes in at No. 2, followed by Marist (Chicago). Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) and Rouse (Leander, Texas) round out the top five.

O’Connor (San Antonio), which knocked off Reagan, enters the rankings at No. 11. West Orange (Winter Garden, Fla.) is the only other newcomer, coming in at No. 25.