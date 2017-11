Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) moved up to No. 8 in the latest USA TODAY Sports/American Volleyball Coaches Association Super 25 volleyball rankings.

The Monarchs defeated No. 9 Torrey Pines in the state tournament. They’ll face No. 18 Archbishop Mitty in the state final.

Kentucky state champ Assumption remains the No. 1 team.

There was otherwise no movement in the rankings. The final rankings will be released next week.