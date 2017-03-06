At 45, Haughton baseball coach revels in win No. 500

Friday night offered a worthy milestone lathered in excitement for Haughton baseball; Saturday delivered a reality check. The gamut of emotions offered by the topsy-turvy weekend provided an appropriate lesson for Buccaneers head coach Glenn Maynor.

Maynor collected win No. 500 in his head coaching career as Haughton topped St. Amant, 9-4, in the Trey Altick Tournament in Sterlington on Friday. Although he admits the large round number made him feel “old,” it presented a sense of accomplishment, too.

Most importantly, the landmark victory allowed Maynor to rekindle relationships he’s developed during his 22-year head coaching career at Haughton.

“That’s the best part,” Maynor said.

Considering he’s just 45 years old, the number 500 could be just a footnote when Maynor’s career is finished.

Midway through the 1994-95 school year, the promotion of then-Haughton principal Jane Smith to the Bossier Parish School Board started a domino effect that left Maynor in charge of the Buccaneers baseball program at 23.

Bill Tynes moved from assistant principal to principal Gene Couvillion moved from the head baseball coach to assistant principal and Maynor, a football, girls basketball and baseball assistant, got his chance.

“They offered me the job and I asked, ‘Will it get me out of girls basketball?’” Maynor said.

Baseball is clearly the first love for Maynor, a former Airline pitcher and Jim Wells’ first signee at Northwestern State.

“I was fortunate to take over as 23-year-old head coach,” Maynor said. “It’s hard to get a head coaching job at a good program by the age of 30 – I was in the right place at the right time.”

The Buccaneers have reached the state semifinals twice under Maynor (1998, 2000) and have collected nine district titles (all when Haughton competed in Class 4A). From Jason Brotherton (Haughton’s head football coach) to Justin Ginn, Maynor credits a host of former and current assistant coaches for the Bucs’ consistent success.

Although he amassed a boat load of wins in two-plus decades, Maynor quickly learned prep baseball isn’t just about making the W column look pretty.

“In college, baseball is the kids’ whole identity. A lot of times in high school, it’s just something else they do — almost recreational.”

In order to survive for 22 years on most fields, the willingness to evolve is a must. Coaching is certainly no exception.

“It wasn’t uncommon for 5-hour practices – and kids could handle it,” Maynor said. “If we did that now, I’d have about nine kids on my team.”

Several years ago, after an opposing pitcher showed his coach up by throwing the ball in the air after he was taken out of the game, a reporter asked Maynor what would have transpired if Clay Bohanan (Maynor’s high school coach) had given him the hook.

“He didn’t have to come get me,” Maynor said.

“I just pitched. We didn’t have dads at the edge of the dugout wondering what pitch counts are,” he said. “And mom Powerade drop offs at the edge of the dugout weren’t quite as much. Kids were different, but that’s a reflection of society.

“We’ve adapted — we meet with all our parents. They are vital to our program and provide great support. Our kids wouldn’t get to this level without the sacrifices of them. It’s all part of the game.”

Maynor has evolved away from the game, too. The offseason provides Maynor the opportunity to catch up on the all the gossip from The Bachelor and the spinoffs of ABC’s hit TV show.

Maynor helped start a social-media based blog that garners hundreds of commenters during live episodes. However, the show creeps into baseball season. There is one episode and three ladies remaining in the current season of The Bachelor.

Maynor, who also organized a local group for an online Fantasy Bachelor competition, believes Monday’s season finale will produce Vanessa as the winner.

“It’s probably the one I’d pick, too,” said Maynor, whose personal favorite, Kristina, was booted a couple of weeks ago.

Maynor doesn’t have to make the choice, however, because his life off the field has offered several milestones, too. Maynor has two daughters and permanently tore his application to The Bachelor to shreds when he married wife, Nicole, two years ago.

His happiness on the diamond still “depends on 15- to 18-year-old kids.” This weekend, the Buccaneers and Maynor were put to the test. After Friday’s joy, Saturday offered two losses, including a blow four-run lead in the sixth inning after Haughton allowed six runs on a single hit.

“After the high we had Friday night, it was rough,” Maynor said, “but I always tell my kids, ‘If you ever feel really good about yourself, you’re never quite as good as you think, and when things go bad, it’s never quite as bad as you think.’”

It wasn’t difficult for Maynor to turn the page from Saturday’s results. He simply went through his text messages and comments on social media.

One congratulatory note about No. 500 that stood out came from former Vanderbilt star Chris Broadus, who played under a youthful Maynor 22 years ago.

“He said, ‘I’m glad to say I was part of No. 1.’ That’s kind of awesome,” Maynor said.

Twitter: @RoyLangIII