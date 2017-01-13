Athlete of the Week: Brecht helping develop hoops culture at Lincoln

Lincoln coach Matt Daly knew he had something special in Anna Brecht, when in her first start, the then-freshman dropped 25 points in a win over Rapid City Stevens.

That breakout performance was a sign of things to come from Brecht, who on Tuesday became the Patriots’ all-time leading scorer, taking down a record that had stood since 1986.

“Breaking the career scoring record was not really something I thought about my freshman year coming in,” Brecht said. “But once I kind of saw it coming in the future, it definitely became a goal of mine.”

The Wisconsin-Green Bay commit has played a crucial role in the growth of Lincoln hoops over the past four years.

“Anna’s a special player,” Daly said. “We really feel like we have a great basketball culture that’s developing here at Lincoln and players like Anna with her work ethic and determination really have helped that.”

