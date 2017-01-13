Menu
Menu
Menu
Menu
Menu
Find a School

Volleyball

Athlete of the Week: Brecht helping develop hoops culture at Lincoln

Lincoln's Anna Brecht (10) poses for a portrait during practice Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017, at Lincoln High School in Sioux Falls.

Lincoln’s Anna Brecht (10) poses for a portrait during practice Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017, at Lincoln High School in Sioux Falls.

Lincoln coach Matt Daly knew he had something special in Anna Brecht, when in her first start, the then-freshman dropped 25 points in a win over Rapid City Stevens.

That breakout performance was a sign of things to come from Brecht, who on Tuesday became the Patriots’ all-time leading scorer, taking down a record that had stood since 1986.

“Breaking the career scoring record was not really something I thought about my freshman year coming in,” Brecht said. “But once I kind of saw it coming in the future, it definitely became a goal of mine.”

The Wisconsin-Green Bay commit has played a crucial role in the growth of Lincoln hoops over the past four years.

“Anna’s a special player,” Daly said. “We really feel like we have a great basketball culture that’s developing here at Lincoln and players like Anna with her work ethic and determination really have helped that.”

Follow Brian Haenchen on Twitter at @Brian_Haenchen .

PREVIOUS WINNERS

Sioux Falls Lincoln senior Anna Brecht

Sioux Falls Lincoln senior Anna Brecht

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , News 

Related News

0 comments
  Livefyre
Newest | Oldest

Latest News