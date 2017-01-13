Athlete of the Week: Brecht helping develop hoops culture at Lincoln

Lincoln coach Matt Daly knew he had something special in Anna Brecht, when in her first start, the then-freshman dropped 25 points in a win over Rapid City Stevens.
That breakout performance was a sign of things to come from Brecht, who on Tuesday became the Patriots’ all-time leading scorer, taking down a record that had stood since 1986.
“Breaking the career scoring record was not really something I thought about my freshman year coming in,” Brecht said. “But once I kind of saw it coming in the future, it definitely became a goal of mine.”
The Wisconsin-Green Bay commit has played a crucial role in the growth of Lincoln hoops over the past four years.
“Anna’s a special player,” Daly said. “We really feel like we have a great basketball culture that’s developing here at Lincoln and players like Anna with her work ethic and determination really have helped that.”
Follow Brian Haenchen on Twitter at @Brian_Haenchen .
PREVIOUS WINNERS
- Sept. 16 — Lexi Koltz, Softball (Roosevelt)
- Sept. 23 — Bryce Hammer, Golf (O’Gorman)
- Sept. 30 — Derek Zevenbergen, Soccer (Sioux Falls Christian)
- Oct. 7 — Izzy Hedge, Soccer (O’Gorman)
- Oct. 14 — LHS Patriots, Tennis (Lincoln)
- Oct. 21 — Tupak Kpeayeh, Football (Washington)
- Oct. 28 — Sam Slaughter, Volleyball (Harrisburg)
- Nov. 4 — Torren Devericks, Football (Roosevelt)
- Nov. 11 — Alex Waltner, Football (Brandon Valley)
- Dec. 21 — Ethan & Noah Freidel, Basketball (Tea Area)
- Get Livefyre
- FAQ