Athlete of the Week: Cameron Lewis

Senior’s final attempt travels 48 feet, 5 inches to win boys shot put title at the DIAA Indoor Track and Field Championships

Athlete of the Week: Lauryn Griffin

Senior reaches 1,000 career points, leads eighth-ranked Tigers to 11-2 start.

St. Georges 53, Woodbridge 52

Kyson Rawls’ three-point play with 9.6 seconds left wins it for Hawks.

Stan Waterman named DSBA Coach of the Year

Boys basketball coach honored after guiding Sanford to sixth state title in 25 years

Athlete of the Week: Jordan Money

St. Elizabeth senior leads Vikings to 7-4 record, No. 9 state ranking midway through season.

Watch: Cape loses first dual of season against Smyrna

Cape Vikings hosts Smyrna Eagles in High School Wrestling

Athlete of the Week: Bryce Ciecko

Mount Pleasant swimmer expects to contend in two individual events at upcoming DIAA championships.

7-foot-2 Smyrna center has unlimited potential

The sky is the limit for Azubuike “Zubi” Nwankwo, a 7-foot-2 junior center at Smyrna who has only played basketball for four years

Charlie Hope delivers final pin for William Penn

Charlie Hope scored a pin in the final match at 285 to clinch William Penn’s 39-31 victory over Charter of Wilmington

Money hits game winner for St. Elizabeth

Jordan Money banked in a 10-foot shot with four seconds remaining as St. Elizabeth rallied for a 57-56 win over Sanford on Thursday night.

Athlete of the Week: Tony Wuest

Smyrna junior has had an outstanding season with victories in the Ray Oliver, Milford and Mount Mat Madness tournaments, plus a third-place finish at Beast of the East.

Athlete of the Week: Natalie DePaulo

Junior leads Wilmington Friends to title in New Castle Insurance Cup at the Diamond State Classic.

Athlete of the Week: Jay’Juan Jones

Unseeded Jones from A. I. du Pont places at Beast of the East wrestling.

Athlete of the Week: Danaziah Brown

Archmere senior has 15 points, six rebounds, four assists and three steals in one-point loss to Conrad

Athlete of the Week: Josh Hutchinson

Senior linebacker was in on 13 tackles as Eagles defeated Middletown 36-14 for second straight DIAA Division I championship

Athlete of the Week: Bo Anderson

Junior goalkeeper made 13 saves as Tower Hill won its first DIAA Division II soccer title with a 4-2 victory over Indian River

Smyrna, Middletown look to reignite rivalry in Division I title game

Woodbridge, Friends title game a rematch of Week 3

Friends looks to avenge their only loss of the season against undefeated Woodbridge in the Division II football state title game.

Smyrna lineman Jerren Carter paves the way for high-powered offense

Middletown junior Kedrick Whitehead helps provide balanced attack

Friends football in D-II title game

Seniors Matt Denney, Andrew Jaworski, Justin Beneck and Henry Gise help Quakers reach final for first time since 1984

Woodbridge players cherish state championship opportunity

Blue Raiders face Friends in first state title game

McKean, Newark Charter prepare for inaugural Unified Flag Football title

Middletown’s DelPercio and Whitehead help decorate the tree at DIAA media day

Middletown senior receiver Anthony DelPercio and junior running back Kedrick Whitehead maximize their camera time during DIAA football media day leading up to the DIAA football state finals.

Athlete of the Week: Keegan Cahill

Quarterback leads Newark Charter into Special Olympics DIAA Unified Flag Football championship game

Woodbridge defensive line

Blue Raiders’ front four of Shymere Vessels, Brian Ireland, Blaize Rayford and Leah Styles wreaks havoc on opponents

Charlie Hope Jr. anchors middle for Colonials

William Penn linebacker benefits from coaching of father, a William Penn grad and former NFL player

Athlete of the Week: Victoria Taylor

Senior blasted 24 kills as Delaware Military Academy edged Ursuline 3-2 for its second straight DIAA Volleyball championship

Delmar field hockey wins first girl’s state title in school history

Delmar defeats Tower Hill 3-0 to win its first girl’s state title in school history. 2016 marked the fifth time in six years that Delmar reached the state title game.

Tower Hill scores four in first half to claim D-II soccer title

Salesianum claims seventh straight soccer crown

Salesianum defeats Appoquinimink 2-0 to win its seventh consecutive DIAA soccer title.

Female student excels as football coach

Julia Catalano loves football, and wants to coach in college and the NFL.

Athlete of the Week: Tymere Wilson

Junior linebacker had 23 tackles, including three sacks, as Glasgow won the Flight B title with a 22-7 victory over St. Georges

Daija Lampkin signs with Alabama

Middletown sprinter chooses Crimson Tide over more than 30 interested colleges

Slam Dunk to the Beach field announced

Annual three-day boys basketball showcase at Cape Henlopen High features 20 teams playing in 18 games

Wilmington Friends coach Tattersall reaches 300 wins

Athlete of the Week: Haley Jones

Senior has two goals, one assist as Jaguars finish field hockey season with 6-0 win over Newark

Doc’s #delhs football picks

Dr. Colllin Auttible weighs in on this week’s Delaware high school football games.

Athlete of the Week: Gentry Meinecke

Brandywine senior excels in field hockey, academics for Bulldogs

Doc’s #delhs football picks

Our resident expert came oh soooo close to perfection last week.

Athlete of the Week: Isaiah Jean Baptiste

Senior midfielder helps Golden Knights clinch Henlopen North boys soccer championship

Doc takes his picks show on the road

Expert predictions on EVERY Delaware football game Friday and Saturday.

Athlete of the Week: Naomi Bowser

Smyrna junior consistently lowering times as one of state’s top cross country runners

The Doc is back to make his #delhs Week 6 football picks

Athlete of the Week: Kirsten Longueira

DMA senior reaches 1,000 career digs for defending DIAA champion Seahawks

Doc’s #delhs football picks, Week 5

Salesianum or Middletown? Find out who Dr. Colin Auttible selects.

Smyrna’s Atkinson inspiring teammates

Smyrna High senior, Colby Atkiinson, who had to give up his athletic career when he was diagnosed with leukemia his freshman year, but now inspires his teammates and his community.

Athlete of the Week: David Bowman

Milford running back scores three touchdowns in 42-13 victory over Conrad

Doc’s #delhs football picks Week 4

It’s raining, it’s pouring … awesome football picks

Athlete of the Week: Gavin Ford

Salesianum junior adds offensive punch to six-time defending state champions

Unified flag football season kicks off

Partnership between DIAA and Special Olympics expands to eight teams, and adds playoffs and a state championship game.

Athlete of the Week: Madelyn Judge

Libero anchors defense for the third-ranked Padua volleyball team

Doc’s HS football picks Week 2

Middletown-William Penn highlight the schedule.

Jon Dorenbos inspires Caravel long snapper

After Jake Reed met Eagles long snapper, Jon Dorenbos, he sent him an email, asking if Dorenbos could work with him on long snapping.

Zachariah Burton signs with Virginia

Defensive back to graduate from William Penn in December, enroll at Virginia in January and participate in spring practice

Salesianum 7, Caravel 0

Top-ranked Sals shut out Buccaneers in early season soccer matchup

Athlete of the Week: Mickey Henry

St. Elizabeth offensive tackle helps Vikings rush for six TDs in win over McKean

Dover coach Rudy Simonetti looks to turn program around

New coach comes from North Jersey to take over Senators in his first high school head coaching job

Doc’s Week 1 #delhs football picks

The mad scientist returns for another season of Delaware gridiron action.

Delaware high school football Div I preseason rankings

Delaware high school football Division I preseason rankings

Delaware high school football Div II preseason rankings

Delaware high school football Division II preseason rankings

Woodbridge favored in Henlopen South

Blue Raiders return much of team that reached Division II semifinals

New Newark coach Barry Zehnder

Newark alum Barry Zehnder reolaces Butch Simpson, who coached the Yellowjackets for 39 years

Ten can’t miss Delaware high school football games

With each of Delaware’s 43 high school football teams about to embark on nine- or 10-game seasons, there will be no shortage of action throughout the fall. Here are 10 games that will capture a lot of interest on each weekend of the season.

4-foot-8 football player relishes hitting

Brandywine High School junior Felicia Perez strives to make an impact

Brad Myers tours the state on the first day of football practice

News Journal high school sports reporter Brad Myers travels the state for the fifth annual Gridiron Tour as he goes from school to school on the first day of football practice in Delaware.

Tatnall football to play night home game

Hornets to bring in temporary lights for Sept. 30 game against Tower Hill.

Coaches prepare for high school football season

Delaware high school football coaches begin preparation for the start of the season on the first day of practice.

Athlete of the Week: Cameron Lewis, track and field, Lake Forest

THE WEEK: Won the boys shot put title with a best effort of 48 feet, 5 inches at the DIAA Indoor Track and Field Championships on Saturday in Landover, Md.

THE EXPECTATION: “I came in expecting to win,” Lewis said. “The first throws didn’t go as I normally throw, but I came out the winner.”

THE GRAND FINALE: Lewis’ best distance came on his last of six attempts. “The first ones were a little worse than normal, but the last one was up there,” he said. “I just focused on kicking my foot back. I wasn’t kicking hard enough on the first throws, so I kicked back and got the extra feet.”

THE COACH SAYS: “He got his foot back when he threw the last one, and that really got his power,” Lake Forest throwing coach Ronnie Hovington said. “He got his head back, came across his body real well. He did everything he was supposed to do.”

THE FORM: At 6-foot-4, 220 pounds, Lewis is big, but wasn’t the biggest competitor in the field. He won with his form. “Just having better technique than them, and being more explosive,” Lewis said. “The better technique allows you to get some more length on your throws, even if you’re not strong enough.”

THE SEASON: Lewis has been preparing by competing in the Bayside meets through the winter in Snow Hill, Md. “He’s been doing a good job throwing down there,” Hovington said. “He just keeps getting better and better, and I knew he could pull it off. He just had to do his right techniques and get his power behind him.”

THE ADVANTAGE: Hovington said Lewis’ height and lean build are assets. “He’s got that length and that real whip with his body,” the coach said. “And he’s got some great technique. Using all of that together, it helped him pull this thing off.”

THE CLASSROOM: Lewis’ favorite subject is Science. “I just like learning about the body, learning about the different things that go into science,” he said.

THE FUTURE: Lewis, who played wide receiver at Lake Forest last fall, hopes to play college football as a tight end. He has received some recruiting interest but has yet to decide on a destination.

