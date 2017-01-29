Athlete of the Week | Charles Cochran

Collins basketball player Charles Cochran scored 25 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in a recent 71-65 victory over South Oldham, earning himself The Courier-Journal Metro Louisville Athlete of the Week Award presented by Norton Sports Health.

Other nominees included Manual basketball’s Tonysha Curry, Holy Cross basketball’s Ethan Driskell and Fern Creek basketball’s Clint Wickliffe.

The Metro Louisville and Southern Indiana Athlete of the Week Awards are part of The Courier-Journal Sports Awards program presented by Norton Sports Health.

