Athlete of the Week | Crawford County's Brent Smith

Crawford County basketball player Brent Smith hit six 3-pointers for a team-high 18 points in the Wolfpack’s regional title victory, earning himself the Courier-Journal Southern Indiana Athlete of the Week Award presented by Norton Sports Health.

The performance helped send Crawford County into the IHSAA Class 2A championship game, where the Wolfpack will face Frankton at 12:45 p.m. Saturday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis (more details here).

Last week’s other nominees were Brownstown basketball’s Carson Lambring, New Albany basketball’s Romeo Langford and New Washington basketball’s Zach Moore.

The Metro Louisville and Southern Indiana Athlete of the Week Awards are part of The Courier-Journal Sports Awards program presented by Norton Sports Health. Each week’s winners will be invited, along with a guest, to this summer’s Courier-Journal Sports Awards Ceremony featuring guest speaker Mia Hamm. For more information on the event, to RSVP and purchase additional tickets, visit sportsawards.courier-journal.com.

Click here for a list of all previous Metro Louisville Athlete of the Week Award winners from the 2016-17 school year.

For more information on how to nominate athletes and vote for Athlete of the Week, visit this FAQ.