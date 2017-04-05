Athlete of the Week | Darian Clyburn

Male track and field athlete Darian Clyburn won the 100-meter hurdles and finished runner-up in the 300 hurdles, leading all boys in points and lifting his team to a title at the Lenny Lyles Classic. The performance earned him the Courier-Journal Metro Louisville Athlete of the Week Award presented by Norton Sports Health.

Last week’s other nominees included Central track and field’s Bryanna Lucas, Male softball’s Jaelyn Sanders and Ballard track and field’s Augustine Tugbe.

The Metro Louisville and Southern Indiana Athlete of the Week Awards are part of The Courier-Journal Sports Awards program presented by Norton Sports Health. Each week’s winners will be invited, along with a guest, to this summer’s Courier-Journal Sports Awards Ceremony featuring guest speaker Mia Hamm. For more information on the event, to RSVP and purchase additional tickets, visit sportsawards.courier-journal.com.

