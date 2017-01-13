Athlete of the Week | Hannah Wolford

Providence basketball’s Hannah Wolford scored 22 points against holiday tournament host Charlestown to earn The Courier-Journal Southern Indiana Athlete of the Week Award presented by Norton Sports Health.

Last week’s other nominees were Henryville basketball’s Nick Walker, New Albany basketball’s Romeo Langford and Borden basketball’s Noah Hart.

