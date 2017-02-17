Athlete of the Week | Lauren Thompson

Floyd Central swimmer Lauren Thompson won two events and set a meet and school record in the 100-meter backstroke at sectionals, earning the Courier-Journal Southern Indiana Athlete of the Week Award presented by Norton Sports Health.

Last week’s other nominees included New Albany basketball’s Sean East, Jeffersonville swimming’s Rachel Walker and Jeffersonville wrestling’s Kameron Fuller.

