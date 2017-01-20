Athlete of the Week: Lizzie Miller anchors the Knights

No matter how big the stage nor bright the spotlight, O’Gorman’s gymnastics team has a steady, dependable presence in junior Lizzie Miller.

“Lizzie is having a great year,” coach Skye Bork said. “The best thing about Lizzie is she’s our anchor. She knows she’s our anchor and she doesn’t let it get to her. It doesn’t get hard. We know that she’s going to be consistent and hit it every time.”

For Miller, who claimed the all around title in Tuesday’s triangular against Lincoln and Brookings, the work began over the summer. She placed third in the all around at last year’s state meet, and entered this season looking to build off that momentum.

“I did some work over the summer, probably more than I have been doing in past years,” Miller said. “I was hoping I would come in stronger than I have before and I think I did.”

With just two regular season meets remaining, Miller is focused on honing her craft ahead of the state qualifier on Feb. 3.

“I’m in the process of trying to add some skills in for the last couple of meets,” she said. “Hopefully that will end well for me.”

