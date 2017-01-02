Athlete of the Week: Natalie DePaulo
Junior leads Wilmington Friends to title in New Castle Insurance Cup at the Diamond State Classic.
Athlete of the Week: Josh Hutchinson
Senior linebacker was in on 13 tackles as Eagles defeated Middletown 36-14 for second straight DIAA Division I championship
Athlete of the Week: Bo Anderson
Junior goalkeeper made 13 saves as Tower Hill won its first DIAA Division II soccer title with a 4-2 victory over Indian River
Smyrna, Middletown look to reignite rivalry in Division I title game
Woodbridge, Friends title game a rematch of Week 3
Friends looks to avenge their only loss of the season against undefeated Woodbridge in the Division II football state title game.
Smyrna lineman Jerren Carter paves the way for high-powered offense
Middletown junior Kedrick Whitehead helps provide balanced attack
Friends football in D-II title game
Seniors Matt Denney, Andrew Jaworski, Justin Beneck and Henry Gise help Quakers reach final for first time since 1984
Woodbridge players cherish state championship opportunity
Blue Raiders face Friends in first state title game
McKean, Newark Charter prepare for inaugural Unified Flag Football title
Middletown’s DelPercio and Whitehead help decorate the tree at DIAA media day
Middletown senior receiver Anthony DelPercio and junior running back Kedrick Whitehead maximize their camera time during DIAA football media day leading up to the DIAA football state finals.
Athlete of the Week: Keegan Cahill
Quarterback leads Newark Charter into Special Olympics DIAA Unified Flag Football championship game
Woodbridge defensive line
Blue Raiders’ front four of Shymere Vessels, Brian Ireland, Blaize Rayford and Leah Styles wreaks havoc on opponents
Charlie Hope Jr. anchors middle for Colonials
William Penn linebacker benefits from coaching of father, a William Penn grad and former NFL player
Athlete of the Week: Victoria Taylor
Senior blasted 24 kills as Delaware Military Academy edged Ursuline 3-2 for its second straight DIAA Volleyball championship
Delmar field hockey wins first girl’s state title in school history
Delmar defeats Tower Hill 3-0 to win its first girl’s state title in school history. 2016 marked the fifth time in six years that Delmar reached the state title game.
Tower Hill scores four in first half to claim D-II soccer title
Salesianum claims seventh straight soccer crown
Salesianum defeats Appoquinimink 2-0 to win its seventh consecutive DIAA soccer title.
Female student excels as football coach
Julia Catalano loves football, and wants to coach in college and the NFL.
Athlete of the Week: Tymere Wilson
Junior linebacker had 23 tackles, including three sacks, as Glasgow won the Flight B title with a 22-7 victory over St. Georges
Daija Lampkin signs with Alabama
Middletown sprinter chooses Crimson Tide over more than 30 interested colleges
Slam Dunk to the Beach field announced
Annual three-day boys basketball showcase at Cape Henlopen High features 20 teams playing in 18 games
Wilmington Friends coach Tattersall reaches 300 wins
Athlete of the Week: Haley Jones
Senior has two goals, one assist as Jaguars finish field hockey season with 6-0 win over Newark
Doc’s #delhs football picks
Dr. Colllin Auttible weighs in on this week’s Delaware high school football games.
Athlete of the Week: Gentry Meinecke
Brandywine senior excels in field hockey, academics for Bulldogs
Doc’s #delhs football picks
Our resident expert came oh soooo close to perfection last week.
Athlete of the Week: Isaiah Jean Baptiste
Senior midfielder helps Golden Knights clinch Henlopen North boys soccer championship
Doc takes his picks show on the road
Expert predictions on EVERY Delaware football game Friday and Saturday.
Athlete of the Week: Naomi Bowser
Smyrna junior consistently lowering times as one of state’s top cross country runners
The Doc is back to make his #delhs Week 6 football picks
Athlete of the Week: Kirsten Longueira
DMA senior reaches 1,000 career digs for defending DIAA champion Seahawks
Doc’s #delhs football picks, Week 5
Salesianum or Middletown? Find out who Dr. Colin Auttible selects.
Smyrna’s Atkinson inspiring teammates
Smyrna High senior, Colby Atkiinson, who had to give up his athletic career when he was diagnosed with leukemia his freshman year, but now inspires his teammates and his community.
Athlete of the Week: David Bowman
Milford running back scores three touchdowns in 42-13 victory over Conrad
Doc’s #delhs football picks Week 4
It’s raining, it’s pouring … awesome football picks
Athlete of the Week: Gavin Ford
Salesianum junior adds offensive punch to six-time defending state champions
Unified flag football season kicks off
Partnership between DIAA and Special Olympics expands to eight teams, and adds playoffs and a state championship game.
Athlete of the Week: Madelyn Judge
Libero anchors defense for the third-ranked Padua volleyball team
Doc’s HS football picks Week 2
Middletown-William Penn highlight the schedule.
Jon Dorenbos inspires Caravel long snapper
After Jake Reed met Eagles long snapper, Jon Dorenbos, he sent him an email, asking if Dorenbos could work with him on long snapping.
Zachariah Burton signs with Virginia
Defensive back to graduate from William Penn in December, enroll at Virginia in January and participate in spring practice
Salesianum 7, Caravel 0
Top-ranked Sals shut out Buccaneers in early season soccer matchup
Athlete of the Week: Mickey Henry
St. Elizabeth offensive tackle helps Vikings rush for six TDs in win over McKean
Dover coach Rudy Simonetti looks to turn program around
New coach comes from North Jersey to take over Senators in his first high school head coaching job
Doc’s Week 1 #delhs football picks
The mad scientist returns for another season of Delaware gridiron action.
Delaware high school football Div I preseason rankings
Delaware high school football Div II preseason rankings
Woodbridge favored in Henlopen South
Blue Raiders return much of team that reached Division II semifinals
New Newark coach Barry Zehnder
Newark alum Barry Zehnder reolaces Butch Simpson, who coached the Yellowjackets for 39 years
Ten can’t miss Delaware high school football games
With each of Delaware’s 43 high school football teams about to embark on nine- or 10-game seasons, there will be no shortage of action throughout the fall. Here are 10 games that will capture a lot of interest on each weekend of the season.
4-foot-8 football player relishes hitting
Brandywine High School junior Felicia Perez strives to make an impact
Brad Myers tours the state on the first day of football practice
News Journal high school sports reporter Brad Myers travels the state for the fifth annual Gridiron Tour as he goes from school to school on the first day of football practice in Delaware.
Tatnall football to play night home game
Hornets to bring in temporary lights for Sept. 30 game against Tower Hill.
Coaches prepare for high school football season
Delaware high school football coaches begin preparation for the start of the season on the first day of practice.
NATALIE DePAULO, junior, Wilmington Friends girls basketball
THE WEEK: Was named MVP of the New Castle Insurance Cup as the Quakers (2-2) won their four-team bracket at the Diamond State Classic. Scored 23 points – including 14 of 18 free throws – in a 52-43 victory over St. Mark’s, then had 13 points and 18 rebounds in a 31-26 win over Cape Henlopen.
THE VERSATILITY: “Nat is a small power forward, but she can shoot 3s from the outside, so she swings on our team,” Friends coach Carolyn Connors said. “Sometimes she’s a guard, sometimes she plays inside. We know if we get it into her inside, she’s going to make that basket. She uses her body incredibly well.”
THE STRENGTH: “I’ve always been a little bit smaller, but that’s OK,” DePaulo said. “I just use my strength and I use what I have to make myself an effective player inside.”
Wilmington Friends junior Natalie DePaulo was named MVP of the New Castle Insurance Cup as the Quakers defeated Cape Henlopen 31-26 for the title at the Diamond State Classic.
THE WORK: “Nat worked the entire summer and totally transformed her game,” Connors said. “She was a good player last year. She has totally brought a new game, a new Natalie, to Friends School basketball this year. She worked on everything we asked her to work on, and she made tons of improvement.”
THE TITLE: “We don’t get a lot of opportunities to do this,” DePaulo said. “So I’m just really proud of how our team pulled together. I think this is really good, and it’s going to give us some confidence to go forward in the season.”
THE SKILL: “She can post up inside,” Connors said. “She’s got a hook, she can shoot with her right, she can shoot with her left. She is really good inside.”
THE CLASSROOM: DePaulo’s favorite subject is English. “I think it’s interesting,” she said. “I like reading and those kinds of things.”
THE FUTURE: DePaulo is contemplating a career in business or going to law school. But first, she would love to keep playing her favorite sport. “I just love playing basketball, so if I could get to keep doing that in college that would make me really happy,” she said.
