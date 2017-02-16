Athlete of the Week | Trinity's Jacob King

Fans voted Trinity basketball player Jacob King the winner of the Courier-Journal Metro Louisville Athlete of the Week Award presented by Norton Sports Health.
Latest News
2hr
Union Co., St. X lead state wrestling chase
North Oldham’s Landin Jones out with elbow injury
7hr
7hr
Q&A | Brown's Houseal double-double machine
Former ballet dancer averaging 10.2 points, 9.5 rebounds for Bears
8hr
Butler girls stay No. 1 in Litkenhous Ratings
Bearettes will host No. 16 Henderson County on Friday
19hr
21hr