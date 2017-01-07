Athletes of the Week

The American Family Insurance All-USA performers of the week for Jan. 1-7. Send any outstanding stats for consideration for this list to sports@rgj.com.

Josh Prizina, senior, Spanish Springs: Prizina had 14 points and 10 rebounds in the Cougars 68-61 win over Bishop Manogue on Friday.

Mikayla Shults, junior, Reno:

Shults had 15 points on 5-of-6 shooting, five rebounds and 12 steals in the Huskies 66-42 win over Galena on Tuesday.

Kaila Spevak, junior, McQueen: Spevak scored 28 points in the Lancers 53-24 win over Carson on Friday.

Moses Wood, junior, Galena: Wood, scored 17 points, grabbed seven rebounds and had four blocks in the Grizzlies 56-50 win over Douglas on Friday. He had 10 points in a win over Reno on Tuesday.

Tre Jackson, senior, Douglas: Jackson scored 27 points and grabbed six rebounds in the Tigers 63-58 loss to Reno on Friday.