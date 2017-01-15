Athletes of the Week

The American Family Insurance All-USA performers of the week for Jan. 8-14. Send any outstanding stats for consideration for this list to sports@rgj.com.

Jeremy Ramos, senior, Reed: Ramos scored 27 points, including five 3-pointers, in the Raiders 85-65 win over North Valleys on Tuesday.

Nyaabila Apambire, senior, Damonte Ranch: Apambire scored 22 points in the Mustangs 62-45 win over Wooster on Tuesday, including several slam dunks.

Tez Allen, senior, Carson:

Allen scored 20 points as the Senators beat Galena, 47-43, on Tuesday.

Janae Bluehorse, sophomore, Reed: Bluehorse scored 16 points, including four 3-pointers, as the Raiders beat North Valleys, 67-39, on Tuesday.

Jayden DeJoseph, senior, Carson: DeJoseph scored 19 points in the Senators 54-51 win over Bishop Manogue on Friday.