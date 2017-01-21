Athletes of the Week

The American Family Insurance All-USA performers of the week for Jan. 15-21 Send any outstanding stats for consideration for this list to sports@rgj.com.

Jalen Townsell, junior, Spanish Springs: Townsell scored 20 points and grabbed six rebounds in the Cougars 73-58 win over Reno on Friday. He had 21 points in the Cougars win over Hug on Tuesday.

Jayden DeJoseph, senior, Carson: DeJoseph scored 27 points in the Senators 67-50 win over Wooster on Friday. He also had 27 points in the win over Damonte Ranch on Tuesday.

Jeremy Ramos, junior, Reed: Ramos scored 27 points as the Raiders beat McQueen, 75-70 on Tuesday.

Moses Wood, junior, Galena: Wood scored 25 points and had 13 rebounds in the Grizzlies 73-61 win over Bishop Manogue on Tuesday. He had 16 points and seven rebounds in the Grizzlies overtime win over Douglas on Friday.

Mikayla Shults, junior, Reno: Shults scored 16 points in the Huskies 61-40 win over Spanish Springs on Friday.