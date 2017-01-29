Athletes of the Week

The American Family Insurance All-USA performers of the week for Jan. 22-28 Send any outstanding stats for consideration for this list to sports@rgj.com.

Aidan Cantwell, senior, Bishop Manogue: Cantwell scored 50 points in the Miners 88-41 win over Wooster on Tuesday.

Tommy Challis, junior, Reno: Challis scored 25 points as the Huskies beat McQueen, 63-54 on Tuesday.

Josie Peck, senior, Galena: Peck scored 19 points, including four 3-pointers, as the Grizzlies raced past Carson 62-28 on Friday.

Jerry Thomas, junior, Damonte Ranch: Thomas made a school-record eight 3-pointers Friday as the Mustangs beat Wooster 79-59 on Friday night.

Taryn Houston, junior, Pershing County: Houston scored 30 points as the Mustangs beat Yerington, 63-30 on Friday. She made six 3-pointers and was 9-of-10 from the free throw line.