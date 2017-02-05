Athletes of the Week

The American Family Insurance All-USA performers of the week for Jan. 29-Feb. 3 Send any outstanding stats for consideration for this list to sports@rgj.com.

Dillon Voyles, senior, Galena: Voyles scored 17 points and grabbed 13 rebounds as Galena beat Wooster, 67-51, on Tuesday. He had 15 in the Grizzlies 58-54 win over Manogue on Friday.

Drew Rippingham, senior, Reno: Rippingham scored 23 points, including six 3-pointers, as Reno beat Reed, 80-53, on Tuesday.

Kenna Holt, freshman, Bishop Manogue: Holt scored 20 points in the Miners 79-21 win over Galena on Friday, She had 21 points in am 87-20 win over Carson on Tuesday.

Kaitlynn Biassou, sophomore, Reno: Biassou scored 17 points and grabbed 14 rebounds as Reno beat Reed, 64-43, Tuesday.

Nick Fischer, Bishop Manogue: Fischer won the boys ski race Thursday at Mount Rose with a time of 22.81 seconds.