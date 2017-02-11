Athletes of the Week

The American Family Insurance All-USA performers of the week for Feb. 4-11. Send any outstanding stats for consideration for this list to sports@rgj.com.

Josh Prizina, senior, Spanish Springs: Prizina had a double-double as he scored 10 points and grabbed 14 rebounds in the Cougars 64-50 win over Reno on Tuesday. He had 18 points and seven rebounds in the 81-60 win over Reed on Friday.

Mikayla Shults, junior, Reno: Shults scored 18 points in the Huskies 61-22 win over Spanish Springs on Tuesday.

Kaila Spevak, junior, McQueen: Spevak scored 24 points in the Lancers 62-40 win over North Valleys on Tuesday. She had 21 points in a loss to Reno on Friday.

Tre Jackson, senior, Douglas: Jackson scored 17 points and rabbed five rebounds as the Tigers beat Galena, 61-54, on Tuesday.

Janae Bluehorse, sophomore, Reed: Bluehorse scored 21 points, with five 3-pointers, in the Raiders 73-46 win over Spanish Springs on Friday.