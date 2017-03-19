Athletes of the Week

The American Family Insurance All-USA performers of the week for March 12-17. Send any outstanding stats for consideration for this list to sports@rgj.com.

Julia Jensen, senior, Reed: Jensen struck out 12 and hit a home run in the Raiders 6-1 win over Damonte Ranch in softball on Thursday

Ana Zimmerman, junior, McQueen: Zimmerman hit a home run and drove in two runs in the Lancers 5-3 win over Douglas on Thursday in softball.

Tyra Clary, freshman, Spanish Springs: Clary allowed one hit and had one herself, in the Cougars 17-0 win over Wooster on Thursday.

Marlin Brucato, senior, Spanish Springs: Brucato went 2-for-3 and drove in three runs. He also got the win in relief in the Cougars 11-3 win over Wooster in baseball on Thursday.

Zach Ball, senior McQueen: Ball drove in three runs as McQueen rallied to beat Douglas, 10-9, in baseball Thursday.