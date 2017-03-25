Athletes of the Week

The American Family Insurance All-USA performers of the week for March 18-25. Send any outstanding stats for consideration for this list to sports@rgj.com.

Bailey McLaughlin, junior, Bishop Manogue: McLaughlin drove in five runs in the Miners’ 9-8 win over Reed on March 18. She had four hits in the doubleheader sweep.

Miah Harmon, senior, Reed: Harmon went 2-for-2 and drove in two runs in the Raiders’ 12-0 win over Bishop Manogue on Monday.

Christian Chamberlain, senior, Reno: Chamberlain hit two home runs as Reno beat Wooster, 4-1, Monday. On Wednesday, Chamberlain allowed three hits and struck out 13 in the Huskies 7-1 win over Bishop Manogue. He also scored twice.

River Rehmann, senior, North Valleys: Rehmann struck out three and allowed seven hits in the Panthers 6-3 win over Damonte Ranch on Thursday.

Colton Forman, senior, Spanish Springs: Forman went 4-for-6 and drove in five runs in the Cougars 10-9 win over Douglas on Saturday, March 25.