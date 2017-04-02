Athletes of the Week

The American Family Insurance All-USA performers of the week for March 26-April 1. Send any outstanding stats for consideration for this list to sports@rgj.com.

Logan Rumbaugh, senior, North Valleys: Rumbaugh had two hits, drove in two runs,and struck out six as the Panthers beat Lincoln (San Francisco) 9-1, Friday. He drove in two runs in the win Saturday.

Josh Rolling, sophomore, Bishop Manogue: Rolling was 3-for-4 with a triple and 4 RBIs as the Miners Bishop beat Pine Creek, Colo., 7-6, Friday.

Austin Whan, senior, Reno: Whan threw six shutout innings as the Huskies beat Reno Centennial (Calif,), 2-0, Friday.

Donavon Ratfield, freshman, Wooster: Donavon Ratfield had a bases clearing double in the Colts’ 5-0 win over Foothill on Tuesday.

Niko Pezzonella, junior, Galena: Pezzonella had three hits in the Grizzlies 6-3 win over Yuaipa (Calif.) on Tuesday. Pezzonella was named to the all-tournament team.