Va. softball team disqualified from Junior League World Series for Snapchat post

A softball team from Atlee, Va., was disqualified just hours before the final of the Junior League World Series because of a player’s Snapchat post.

On Friday, Atlee defeated a team from Kirkland, Wash., 1-0. After the game—which was described as “feisty” by Richmond.com—one player posted a Snapchat story that included six Atlee player showing their middle fingers.

According to the Richmond.com, the post made it clear that it was intended for Kirkland’s players.

The Atlee coach, Scott Currie, said after hearing of the post he had the girls apologize to the Kirkland team. Regardless, the head office of the Little League World Series disqualified Atlee from the tournament Saturday morning. Little League spokesman Kevin Fountain issued a statement to Richmond.com: