Attorney: Feds say Brian Bowen cleared in recruiting scandal, Louisville free to reinstate him

Brian Bowen, the five-star forward whose recruitment led to the firings of University of Louisville basketball coach Rick Pitino and athletic director Tom Jurich, has taken a step toward reinstatement.

Attorney Jason Setchen said Thursday that federal authorities have advised Louisville it is now free to investigate and can consider the reinstatement of Bowen because he is clear of “investigative impediments” previously placed by the FBI and the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York.

The FBI previously told schools implicated in a pay to play scheme to hold off on their internal investigations while federal authorities completed theirs.

“Brian and I are excited with this development and look forward to working with the university and the NCAA to clarify any concerns or issues that they have in furtherance of Brian’s prompt return to competition,” Setchen said.

University spokesman John Karman confirmed that Bowen remains enrolled at U of L but declined further comment citing the federal investigation. The university has yet to clarify whether Bowen has simply been suspended on a precautionary basis or been declared ineligible, which would make his reinstatement subject to NCAA approval.

