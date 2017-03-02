Attucks and Manual set up sectional rematch

INDIANAPOLIS – Bring on the rematch. Manual and Crispus Attucks will meet again.

The highly-anticipated showdown in Class 3A Sectional 27 is set after both teams advanced with wins on Wednesday night at Brebeuf Jesuit. Crispus Attucks steamrolled Herron 117-40 in the first game and Manual defeated Brebeuf 59-51 in a back-and-forth grudge match in the nightcap.

The first game this season between Attucks and Manual came in the City tournament semifinals at Tech, when Manual’s Courvoisier McCauley swished a last-second 35-footer for an 80-78 win. The teams also played an epic game in last year’s sectional semifinals, a 95-88 Attucks win in double overtime.

“I expect it to be uptempo,” said McCauley, who scored 21 points to lead Manual on Wednesday. “But honestly, I feel like we should win no matter what. We’re the better team. We’re going to pound it inside and play our game.”

Eighth-ranked Manual (18-6) certainly had the tougher test in the first round. Defending sectional champion Brebeuf (13-9) led 47-43 with a little more than 5 minutes left in a raucous atmosphere on its home floor. But a couple of big baskets by senior Cam Sembly and Manual’s superior size eventually turned it in the Redskins’ favor.

After McCauley found Jalen Johnson for a basket to give Manual a 51-48 lead with 1:44 left, the Redskins got the ball back after a Brebeuf miss. Manual twice missed the front-end of a one-and-one, but were saved by offensive rebounds from Johnson and McCauley.

With Manual coach Donnie Bowling staring at the floor and listening for the crowd to let him know the answer, McCauley made two free throws with 39.8 seconds left to give Manual a 53-48 lead. McCauley’s steal and layup on the next possession put a cap on the win.

“I told our kids before the game, it’s all about who wants it more,” Bowling said. “If we’re all (Manual, Attucks and Brebeuf) within a point of each other, it’s about which team is going to dig deep and want it more. We don’t have anything to go home to except to win and play another day.”

Sembly scored all 13 of his points in the second half to back McCauley, who banked in a halfcourt shot at the buzzer to give Manual a 29-25 halftime lead. Brebeuf was led by its guard trio of Myja White (14 points), Kobie McNeal (13 points) and Simon Banks (12 points).

Brebeuf coach Todd Howard tipped his hat to Manual for finding a way to win.

“I haven’t seen too many teams hold (McCauley) to 21 points,” Howard said. “And he was going every time. I was really proud of everything we did defensively. We just had to make a few more shots, and turnovers hurt. Not that we had a ton, but we had a stretch there where we had two or three in a row. Then (Manual) got those offensive rebounds. Those plays shaped the game. It was a whale of game, which we thought it would be. (Manual) has the pieces to go a long way in March.”

Fourth-ranked Attucks (19-4) had no trouble in its first-round game. Nike Sibande had 24 points and Teyon Scanlan added 18 to lead five players in double figures. The Tigers topped the 100-point mark with more than 4 minutes left against a Herron team that finished 0-22. Blake Jackson led Herron with 11 points.

The Attucks-Manual game will follow Friday’s 6 p.m. semifinal between Bishop Chatard (3-19) and New Palestine (7-16) at 6 p.m. Expect some points and a crowded, hot gym.

“It’s going to be a good game,” Bowling said. “I think there are going to be a lot of points scored. It should be fun. This is the rivalry.”

ATTUCKS 117, HERRON 40

Herron 13 9 11 7- 40

Attucks 23 32 35 27- 117

Herron (0-22) – Hasper 1 0-0 2, Jackson 5 1-3 11, Smith 1 0-0 2, O’Neal 3 0-0 6, Oldham 4 0-0 10, Plantenga 3 0-0 7, Taylor 1 0-0 2. Totals: 18 1-3 40.

Attucks (19-4) – Cooley 3 1-3 7, Scanlan 7 2-2 18, Harris 1 2-2 4, Sibande 8 7-8 24, Williams 4 1-1 9, Briscoe 7 1-1 15, Owens 6 0-2 14, Poole 2 2-2 7, Beatty 0 1-2 1, Edwards 5 1-1 11, Johnson-Bey 3 0-0 7. Totals: 46 18-24 117.

3-point goals: Herron 2 (Oldham 2), Attucks 7 (Scanlan 2, Owens 2, Poole, Johnson-Bey, Sibande).

MANUAL 59, BREBEUF JESUIT 51

Manual 12 17 14 16- 59

Brebeuf Jesuit 16 9 17 9- 51

Manual (18-6) – Sembly 5 2-2 13, Meriwether 1 0-0 2, Johnson 3 2-2 8, McCauley 8 4-7 21, Glenn 4 1-2 9, Waldon 3 0-0 6, McNair 0 0-1 0. Totals: 24 9-14 59.

Brebeuf Jesuit (13-9) – Rice 2 2-4 4, McNeal 5 0-1 13, White 5 0-0 14, Banks 4 1-2 12, Fitzgerald 3 0-0 6, Kucer 1 0-0 2, Pressler 0 0-1 0. Totals: 19 3-8 51.

3-point goals: Manual 2 (Sembly, McCauley), Brebeuf 10 (White 4, McNeal 3, Banks 3).