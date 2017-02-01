Menu

Aubrey Solomon says he said Michigan despite video that seems to show otherwise

Five-star defensive tackle Aubrey Solomon committed to Michigan on National Signing Day after he had decommitted following his decision seven months ago.

It’s a nervous day for everyone involved and nerves might have gotten the best of him when he appeared to accidentally say “University of Miami” instead of Michigan when he put on a Michigan hat during his live announcement on ESPNU.

And yes, the Internet noticed.

But Solomon insisted on Twitter that he said Michigan, but it was so loud that it sounded like Miami.

Here are the players that Michigan signed.

