Recruit talks Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh and his chocolate milk machine

Massive Georgia defensive tackle Aubrey Solomon from Lee County in Georgia is a former Michigan commit and the Wolverines could still be in his plans.

Solomon was asked by LandOf10.com after practice at the Army All-American Bowl in San Antonio for his funniest story about Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh. The personable Solomon offered something else.

“Me and bunch of us guys who were coming, we love chocolate milk,” Solomon said. “When I say he’s the man, he like has his own chocolate milk machine.

“It’s amazing. I kinda want to take it,” he said, smiling

Asked later by USA TODAY Sports, Solomon said the machine is “not in his office, but it’s pretty much in the players’ lounge.” He said his answer was based on providing “a fun fact” because he didn’t have a funny Harbaugh story.

Solomon was among the standouts during practice on Day 1.

Solomon, who is down to Alabama, Michigan and Georgia, did not say when he intends to make his decision, although he said it could be after National Signing Day. Many recruiting analysts believe Alabama has become his leader.