Auburn-bound DT Coynis Miller Jr. receives Under Armour All-America jersey

By: USA TODAY High School Sports | November 6, 2017
P.D. Jackson-Olin (Ala.) defensive tackle Coynis Miller Jr. received his Under Armour All-America Game jersey Monday at his school as part of the American Family Insurance Selection Tour.
Miller, an Auburn commit, is the No.7 player overall in the state, according to ESPN.
The Under Armour All America Game is scheduled for Jan. 4 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. and will be televised live on ESPN2 at 6 p.m. EST.
