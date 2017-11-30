Auburn builds on Iron Bowl win with commitment of four-star Ga. LB Zakoby McClain

Winning a game like the Iron Bowl can have a transformative impact on a team’s season and, in turn, its fortunes. Auburn is benefitting from those fruits right now.

Just days removed from an impressive victory over the previously undefeated and top-ranked Crimson Tide, the Auburn Tigers landed a major recruit when four-star Ga. linebacker Zakoby McClain chose Auburn ahead of in-state Georgia, West Virginia, and a host of other national powers.

“It was amazing,” McClain told the Valdosta Times about visiting Auburn for the Iron Bowl. “I loved it. The crowd was wild. Coaches were making me feel like I was at home.

“I’ve been wanting to commit to Auburn. I just wanted to keep everybody guessing. I like the coaching staff, the players and the fans. I love the visit I went on.”

McClain is a 6-foot, 205-pound powerhouse. He is ranked as the No. 16 linebacker prospect in the Class of 2018 and a top-30 recruit from the state of Georgia.

I do this for my grandma🙏🏾😇& my family can't stop grinding in Neva will stop😈💯🏈 #DreamChaser #lilsavage7 pic.twitter.com/TTtzslWO7c — $avage7 (@ZAKOBYMCCLAIN) October 16, 2016

He was an all-state selection as a junior for Valdosta, where he finished with 123 tackles, 20 for a loss, and three forced fumbles.

Auburn will hope that playmaker shows up on campus in the fall. If he does, we all might see a bit of McClain in the Iron Bowl come 2018.