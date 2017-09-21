Auburn commit Quindarious Monday receives his Under Armour jersey

Carver (Atlanta) safety Quindarious Monday is most well-known for the gruesome manner in which is inflicts bodily harm on the opposition under the gleam of the Friday Night Lights.

But Thursday morning, Monday was anything but a grim, intimidating figure; contrarily he was all smiles when the American Family Insurance Selection Tour for the Under Armour All-America Game came to his school and presented him his honorary jersey. The game is scheduled for Jan. 4 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. and will be televised live on ESPN2 at 6 p.m. EST.

“It’s such an honor to be able to be a part of this game,” Monday said. “This has been a dream of mine since I can remember. I always watched this game every year and I said I wanted to be in it; now here I am.”

This year marks the 10th anniversary of the game, which has produced 160 alumni who have been selected in the NFL Draft.

This season, Monday has the Panthers off to a strong 3-1 start with a big game against North Springs (Atlanta) looming on Saturday.

Monday, an Auburn commit, is rated as a four-star prospect in the ESPN 300.

“Just getting the jersey today made me even more motivated for the rest of the season,” Monday said. “I need that state title and I think that we’ve got what it takes to get it done. That would be a dream come true, just like today is.”

