Auburn lands four-star Georgia OL Jalil Irvin

Truly blessed to say I am committed to Auburn University WDE pic.twitter.com/y9Ly9InTKC — Jalil Irvin. (@only1_lil) March 8, 2017

The Auburn Tigers have added a key offensive lineman to their recruiting Class of 2018, and he’s turning his back on a number of the nation’s other top programs to head to the Plains instead.

On Wednesday, Stephenson (Ga.) offensive lineman Jalil Irvin committed to the Auburn Tigers ahead of 23 other scholarship offers, citing a “family vibe,” as his primary motivator behind picking the Tigers.

“It just feels like home,” Irvin told 247 Sports. “I feel like I fit in good. I remember after one of the games, Coach (Gus) Malzahn said I’m the type of player they like. He said I fit into their offense. I like to run block, so that fits in.”

Irvin is also one of the top overall prospects in the state of Georgia, not to mention one of the top-2o overall offensive guard recruits nationwide. He’s the fourth pledge to Auburn’s Class of 2018, and is a major pick up to put it mildly.

The star lineman was previously committed to Michigan, and it’s likely that Wolverines coach Jim Harbaugh and his staff will keep chasing Irvin in hope that he changes his mind before February.

He very well may, though for now he’s set on Auburn, which is particularly good news for Tiger fans everywhere.