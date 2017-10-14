Austin Westlake snaps 10-year losing streak to Lake Travis in Texas classic

TexasHSFootball.com is a partner of USA TODAY High School Sports.

AUSTIN, Texas – The streak is over, the demons have been exorcised, and it all ended on a dramatic spot in the final minute. Lake Travis junior wide receiver Garrett Wilson caught a fourth down pass in Westlake territory and reached for the first down marker. After a measurement determined the ball was short, Westlake’s sideline went nuts.

That, combined with a strong running game and stout defensive performance, allowed Westlake to end it’s 10-game losing skid to rival Lake Travis in a 21-14 win at Chaparral Stadium on Friday night in Austin.

“I was real nervous (on that last ball spot). My hands started shaking. I just started praying. I was like, please, please don’t let them get the first down,” said Westlake senior running back Nakia Watson. “(I was) being asked everyday ‘are y’all going to win? Are y’all going to win?’ It kind of drives you nuts… You get tired of hearing it… (The locker room this week was) crazy. We were all excited about it. We knew if we came out hard and played that we were going to come out on top… It felt great (to win).”

The Chaps ran more than twice as much as they passed and produced 270 yards on 44 carries (6.1 per attempt). Watson scored two touchdowns and gained 127 yards on 29 carries. Junior quarterback Taylor Anderson scrambled for 138 yards and a score on 14 carries.

The defense held Lake Travis to just five first downs and forced six three-and-outs. Outside of three deep pass plays, the Cavaliers managed just 55 yards on 42 snaps.

“Our kids defensively absolutely played phenomenal,” Westlake coach Todd Dodge said. “We talked to them all week long that (Lake Travis) was going to get some big plays. They always do. They’ve got too many fine athletes not to.

“My message this week was ‘these two teams have never played before.’ They’re not 21-point favorites just because they’ve won 10 years in a row. In the past, sometimes our kids have played so tight, that we weren’t able to really function, and tonight we just came out and let loose and played hard.”

