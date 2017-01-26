Avon's Dave Ballou added to Notre Dame strength staff

SOUTH BEND — Last week Matt Balis was officially announced as Notre Dame’s new Director of Football Performance, also known as the program’s strength and conditioning coach. And joining his staff will be a familiar in-state face: Dave Ballou.

Ballou was most recently the physical conditioning coach at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla. the last two years, but before that he spent 15 seasons at Avon High School outside Indianapolis. There he served as the head strength coach, defensive coordinator, linebackers coach and running backs coach in that time period.

Ballou already knows four-star offensive lineman commit Robert Hainsey from IMG Academy, who enrolled at Notre Dame earlier this month. The Irish landed two players from IMG last year, too, in safety Spencer Perry and running back Tony Jones Jr.

Ballou, who is from Avon, was a three-year letter winner as a fullback at Indiana.