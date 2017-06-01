Top 5 guard Ayo Dosunmu uses hashtag #ImComing, and he's arrived on national scene

Ayo Dosunmu’s Twitter bio includes the hashtag #ImComing.

“It’s the branding of me as a basketball player on a mission,” he told USA TODAY High School Sports. “It means I’m coming into my greatness. It means I want to prove my doubters wrong.

“I want every basketball player to believe in themselves. To know that if they put the work in they can be great.”

Dosunmu — pronounced Dough-sue-moo — has come into his own playing for the Mac Irvin Fire in the Nike EYBL.

Ranked as the No. 3 shooting guard in the Class of 2018 by the 247Sports Composite – he says most schools are recruiting him as a point guard – Dosunmu is No. 4 in scoring in the EYBL through the regular season. In 16 games during the four stops, he has averaged 23.2 points.

R.J. Barrett, the top-ranked player in the Class of 2019, leads the EYBL at 28 points per game, followed by Marvin Bagley III, the top-ranked player in the Class of 2018, at 25.8. Bol Bol, son of the former NBA star, is third at 241.

Dosunmi, ranked No. 26 overall and the top player in Illinois, is also averaging 3.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Fire, despite the team’s struggles. He is shooting nearly 48 percent from the field, although that total is hampered by a low percentage from three-point range.

Dosunmi said part of his success in EYBL has been being more comfortable this season with the competition at 17U after moving between 16U and 17U last season.

“I always play the game to win and at the highest level,” he said. “No matter who the opponent I truly believe no player can guard me one on one. Competing in EYBL has allowed me to compete against the best, it has allowed me to showcase my talents as an elite player.”

Along with his performance has come recognition, both inside his native Chicago and beyond.

Dosunmu was part of Morgan Park’s state championship team and he 19 reported offers, with Wake Forest as the most recent. He’s taken visits to schools near home such as Northwestern, Illinois and Xavier and plans to take more once the next season starts.

“My parents have taught me that recognition only comes when you perform at the highest level,” he said. “If you perform at the highest level, you will receive recognition.”

Beyond an eventual college decision, Donsunmu said his goals were to “crack the top 10 of the national rankings” with Morgan Park and make the McDonald’s All America Game.

“Positioning myself for such an honor (as the McDonald’s All America Game) is truly on my lists of accomplishments,” he said.

As for what he is working on as he looks ahead to helping Morgan Park repeat, he said:

“Of course, my jumper. I am mastering attacking the basket going downhill, so I will continue working on my midrange game and continue to get bigger and stronger, which will allow me to play above the rim.”