AZ Compass, EVAC win Canyon Athletic Association girls basketball state titles

The top-seeded AZ Compass girls basketball team defeated Madison Highland Prep 68-27 to claim the Canyon Athletic Association Division 1 state championship Tuesday night at Talking Stick Resort Arena.

Behind a 12-0 run to start the game, AZ Compass (14-1) held a 24-4 lead after the first quarter.

The early lead was paced by junior Alliyah Silver, who scored 14 points in the opening period, on her way to a game-high 32 points.

“That girl just went off,” AZ Compass coach Rose Peterson said. “She was on fire.”

Silver was named the game’s Most Valuable Player.

“She was making it rain out there,” Madison Highland Prep coach Bruce Fuller said. “She deserved the MVP.”

Freshman Sequoia Lucero added 16 points, providing an abundance of points in the paint.

The championship, the first in program history, was “a long time coming,” according to Peterson, who has coached many of her players since sixth grade.

“I’m not an easy coach to play for,” Peterson said. “But it’s because I’m a winner. Now, I’ve turned them into winners.”

Madison Highland Prep (9-4) reached the title game in the first season of varsity girls basketball at the school.

“For us to make it to the state championship game, I think is a great accomplishment,” Fuller said. “We have a really bright future.”

Division 2

Top-ranked EVAC defeated Sequoia Pathway 51-35 in the Division 2 state championship game.

Led by coach Dan Landis and senior Tatum Landis, his daughter, EVAC (19-1) jumped out to a 12-2 lead early in the first quarter behind two 3-pointers by Tatum. Sequoia Pathway (15-3) struggled to get going early on, falling behind 19-5 after one quarter.

Sequoia Pathway outscored EVAC 16-5 in the second period, cutting EVAC’s lead to 24-21 at halftime. After a low-scoring third quarter, EVAC held a five-point lead heading to the fourth.

The fourth belonged to EVAC, as the Eagles went on a 15-1 run to pull away.

Tatum Landis hit a clutch 3-pointer, followed by a pair of field goals, to cement the game’s Most Valuable Player award.

“There’s not a person in the building I would rather have with the ball in their hands than Tatum,” Dan Landis said.

Sequoia Pathway was playing in its third state championship game in four years.

“There was a big motivation to finish out strong,” Dan Landis said.

That extra motivation was fueled by the defeat EVAC suffered at the hands of Sequoia Pathway in the 2015 state championship.

“Tonight, they made it too tough on themselves,” Sequoia Pathway coach Nate Wong said.

The tables turned this time, as EVAC withstood the comeback attempt and came away with the victory.

Sequoia Pathway was led by the Estrada sisters, as all but three of the team’s points came from senior Alyssa (19) and freshman Aleina “Nini” (13).

“All credit goes to (EVAC),” Wong said. “They played as a whole unit.”