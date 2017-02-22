azcentral sports' preseason All-Arizona softball team

Throughout the season, azcentral sports will highlight standout high school softball performances of the 2017 season.

Preseason All-Arizona Team

Pitcher

Nic Conway, Tucson Catalina Foothills, Jr.

Pitcher

Lexy Coons, Tucson Sahuaro, Sr.

Pitcher

Madison Seigworth, Chandler Hamilton, Jr.

Catcher

Shaye Bowden, Phoenix Sunnyslope, Sr.

Infield

Wendy Castro, Oro Valley Canyon del Oro, Sr.

Infield

Denae Chatman, Goodyear Millennium, Sr.

Infield

Alyna Torres, Glendale Cactus, So.

Infield

Audrey LeClair, Phoenix Country Day, So.

Outfield

Shaylee Ackerman, Mesa Desert Ridge, So.

Outfield

Tajiah Ellison, Phoenix Desert Vista, Sr.

Outfield

Kelly Flynn, Phoenix Arcadia, Jr.

Utility

Lainey Stephenson, Phoenix Veritas Prep, Sr.

Designated hitter

Haley Busby, Phoenix Sandra Day O’Connor, Sr.

