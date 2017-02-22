azcentral sports' preseason All-Arizona softball team

Throughout the season, azcentral sports will highlight standout high school softball performances of the 2017 season.
Preseason All-Arizona Team
Pitcher
Nic Conway, Tucson Catalina Foothills, Jr.
Pitcher
Lexy Coons, Tucson Sahuaro, Sr.
Pitcher
Madison Seigworth, Chandler Hamilton, Jr.
Catcher
Shaye Bowden, Phoenix Sunnyslope, Sr.
Infield
Wendy Castro, Oro Valley Canyon del Oro, Sr.
Infield
Denae Chatman, Goodyear Millennium, Sr.
Infield
Alyna Torres, Glendale Cactus, So.
Infield
Audrey LeClair, Phoenix Country Day, So.
Outfield
Shaylee Ackerman, Mesa Desert Ridge, So.
Outfield
Tajiah Ellison, Phoenix Desert Vista, Sr.
Outfield
Kelly Flynn, Phoenix Arcadia, Jr.
Utility
Lainey Stephenson, Phoenix Veritas Prep, Sr.
Designated hitter
Haley Busby, Phoenix Sandra Day O’Connor, Sr.
