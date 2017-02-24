azcentral.com Sports Awards February Athlete of the Month

Each month, the azcentral.com Sports Awards, presented by Arby’s, will honor one Athlete of the Month and two runner-up athletes, presented by La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries. They are selected from the weekly honors in the month of honor.

February Athlete of the Month presented by La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries

Jerry Sohn

School: Phoenix Cortez

Class: Senior

Sport: Wrestling

Has a 4.5 GPA … Wrestles at 152 pounds … Four-year varsity wrestler … Also played football (middle linebacker/offensive lineman) … In the top 2 percent of his class … Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Math Club and Link Crew member … Poetry club president … National Honor Society officer … Student Body Treasurer of Student Council … Volunteer math tutor for Cortez … Volunteers at Maryvale Baptist Church … Became a U.S. citizen on Jan. 19 … “Being involved on campus has shown me how important commitment is, just like in wrestling,” he said … Attending ASU for psychology with classes in music production and theater … “The climate and culture he creates is amazing,” coach Zackary Meier said.

February Athlete of the Month runner-up presented by La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries

Erika Yost

School: Fountain Hills

Class: Senior

Sport: Soccer

Has a 4.1 GPA … Forward and two-time captain … Had 54 goals, 20 assists, 11 hat tricks and 128 points this season … Set the Fountain Hills goals scored in a single season record … “Even though I scored the goals, my team had a lot to do with our success,” she said … Plays club at SC Del Sol … Earned azcentral sports’ All-Division III first-team forward last year … Scholar athlete every season for every sport played in her four-year high school career … Also competes in track and field … Committed to play soccer at University of Oklahoma … “She’s such a determined player … she’s so composed with the ball,” coach Alison Mabery said.

February Athlete of the Month runner-up presented by La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries

Jonathan Sangillo

School: Goodyear Desert Edge

Class: Junior

Sport: Soccer

Has a 4.97 GPA … Defender on varsity soccer team for three years … Also the Scorpions’ kicker on the football team … Ranked No. 1 in his class … Enrolled in five AP classes … Member of the Principal’s Advisory Committee, National Honor Society and the City of Goodyear Youth Commission … Playing soccer since he was 5 years old … “The sport itself is great … It lets you create a bond with your team,” he said. … Hopes to build the soccer team as a whole both in athletic talent and camaraderie … “He’s able to play soccer as a chess match more than a checker game,” coach Justin Shalongo said. “… He’s thinking of the third move or the fourth move.”